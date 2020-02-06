comscore Ferd Lewis: Regents to discuss future and structure of UH athletics committee | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Ferd's Words | Sports

Ferd Lewis: Regents to discuss future and structure of UH athletics committee

  • By Ferd Lewis flewis@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:05 a.m.

A succession of University of Hawaii administrators and regents have likened the athletic department to a “front porch” for all the visibility that it offers the school. Read more

Previous Story
Scoreboard

Scroll Up