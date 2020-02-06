Hawaii softball team begins 2020 season today

Bob Coolen embarks on his 29th season as Hawaii head coach as UH opens its 2020 campaign at 6 p.m. today against Northern Colorado in the Paradise Classic at Rainbow Wahine Softball Stadium. Read more

UH, 33-16 (14-7 Big West) a year ago, was recently picked to finish third among eight Big West teams by the league’s coaches.

First baseman Callee Heen, who led the Big West in home runs (15) and walks (31) as a junior, is the Wahine’s top returnee.

Also in the Paradise Classic are Iowa State of the Big 12 and Memphis of the American Athletic Conference. UH will face both on Friday.