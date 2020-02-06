comscore Hawaii softball team begins 2020 season today | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii softball team begins 2020 season today

  • By Star-Advertiser staff
  • Today
  • Updated 12:05 a.m.

Bob Coolen embarks on his 29th season as Hawaii head coach as UH opens its 2020 campaign at 6 p.m. today against Northern Colorado in the Paradise Classic at Rainbow Wahine Softball Stadium. Read more

Scoreboard

