Sports

HSGA tournament adds flights

  • By Ann Miller, Special to the Star-Advertiser
  • Today
  • Updated 12:05 a.m.

Four new flights have been added to the 13th annual Hawaii State Golf Association Four-Ball Championship, Feb. 16, 22 and 23 at Ted Makalena Golf Course. Read more

