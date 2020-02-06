HSGA tournament adds flights

Four new flights have been added to the 13th annual Hawaii State Golf Association Four-Ball Championship, Feb. 16, 22 and 23 at Ted Makalena Golf Course. Read more

New flights are Senior Net and Women’s A, B and Net. The open Championship flight is for golfers with a maximum GHIN handicap index of 4.9. There are also A (5.0-9.9) and B (10-plus) open flights, a Senior flight for those 55-older, and a Women’s Championship (0-9.9) flight.

The lowest GHIN handicap as of Feb. 10 is used to place teams in flights.

The A and B flights start Feb. 16 and their entry deadline is Feb. 10. The first round for Championship, Women and Senior flights is Feb. 22, with an entry deadline of Feb. 18. Final round for all flights is Feb. 23.

The tournament is open to HSGA members with an active GHIN handicap. Visit hsga.golf for more information and to sign up online.

Junior Golf Day approaching

This year’s Hawaii Junior Golf Day will be Saturday, March 21, from 9-11 a.m., at 15 courses around the state. The free annual event, for new and beginning junior golfers ages 5-18, is sponsored by the Aloha Section PGA and Hawaii State Junior Golf Association.

Registration is being conducted at www.hsjga.org. Volunteers are invited to register there as well.

The free golf clinics will be run by PGA professionals. Refreshments will be provided along with a special award for completion. Parents will also receive information on how to get started in junior golf in Hawaii through the “Roadmap to Junior Golf.”

Contact Lauren Yama (lauren@hsjga.org) for more information.

Hawaii Junior Golf Day sites:

>> Kauai: Puakea, Princeville Makai and Kiahuna

>> Oahu: Ko Olina, Hawaii Kai, Turtle Bay, Ala Wai, Bay View, and Navy-Marine (restricted to active duty military, retired military or Department of Defense families)

>> Maui: Ka’anapali, Kahili, Wailea and The Dunes at Maui Lani

>> Hawaii Island: Hilo Municipal and Hualalai.