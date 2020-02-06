Recovering Adam Fogel anxious for his return to Hawaii baseball

Power has been restored to the Hawaii baseball team. Read more

Power has been restored to the Hawaii baseball team.

Two of the Rainbow Warriors’ most productive sluggers — Dustin Demeter and Adam Fogel — will be in the lineup for Friday’s season opener against Hawaii Hilo at Les Murakami Stadium.

“I’m good to go,” said Demeter, who missed the 2019 season after undergoing surgeries to both hips. “It’s good to finally be healthy for the first time in a long time.”

Fogel missed all but 10 games last season after suffering an injury to his right (throwing) shoulder. Fogel is able to swing effortlessly, but it probably will be a few more weeks to regain the arm strength necessary to play at first base or in the outfield.

“Long time coming, I guess,” Fogel said. “I’m excited to be here and excited to open up the season.”

It was during the summer after the 2018 season when Demeter began experiencing even more discomfort with his already tight left hip.

“I had an acute injury in summer ball that really flared it up,” said Demeter, noting he had difficulty lifting his leg. He also experienced problems with his right hip.

“I played through it, telling myself, ‘I was fine, I was a baseball player,’ ” Demeter recalled. “And then you get into a funk and ‘why is this happening?’ You’re not functioning properly. You have to go in and get it fixed. It was crazy surgery. The right hip was actually worse than the left, but the left hurt more. It was a lot of bad stuff going on.”

Demeter underwent surgery on the left hip and, two months after that, there was an operation on the right side.

Now he is healthy — and at a new position. After playing shortstop as a freshman in 2017 and second base in 2018, Demeter will start at third.

“I’m really liking third base,” Demeter said. “It’s a lot of reaction. I’m really appreciating third base more now that I’m playing it a lot.”

Fogel had suffered an injury to his right shoulder in high school, but was able to resume playing without surgery. He aggravated the same shoulder during a slide at the plate last season. This time, he underwent surgery, and then five months of rehabilitation in California.

“I missed the game of baseball when I was gone,” Fogel said.

During fall training, Fogel was able to resume hitting. “The first time swinging the bat out here was awesome,” Fogel said. “I can’t imagine what the first game will be like. I’m stoked.”

Fogel will be UH’s designated hitter for this two-game series. There is no timetable for when he will be able to field a position. For now, Fogel is embracing his fourth year as a ’Bow.

“It still feels like I’m stepping on campus for the first time,” Fogel said. “It’s crazy to think this is my fourth year back in Manoa. I love it. I have no regrets about anything. I’m looking forward to starting the year up.”

COLLEGE BASEBALL

>> Who: Hawaii vs. Hawaii Hilo

>> When: 6:30 p.m., Friday and Saturday

>> Where: Les Murakami Stadium

>> TV: None

>> Radio: KHKA 1500-AM