comscore Editorial: Expand options for mentally ill | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Editorial | Our View

Editorial: Expand options for mentally ill

  • Today
  • Updated 6:56 p.m.

In the wake of last month’s horrific tragedy at a Diamond Head home where a handyman allegedly killed himself and his landlady after fatally shooting two Honolulu police officers, state lawmakers are weighing needed proposals to close loopholes in Hawaii’s firearms laws and provide more help to people with mental illnesses. Read more

Previous Story
Editorial: Blaisdell project too big, too soon

Scroll Up