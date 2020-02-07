Hawaiian Airlines passenger traffic up 0.5%

Hawaiian Airlines’ passenger traffic edged up 0.5% in January as the company flew more miles than in the year-earlier period. Read more

Hawaiian Airlines’ passenger traffic edged up 0.5% in January as the company flew more miles than in the year-earlier period.

The state’s largest carrier said Thursday that it transported 963,053 passengers last month compared with 958,548 in the year-earlier period. Its load factor, or the percentage of seats filled, fell 0.7 percentage point to 83.6% from 84.3%.

Revenue passenger miles, or one paying passenger transported one mile, rose 6.6% to 1.53 billion from 1.43 billion. Available seat miles, or one seat transported one mile, increased 7.5% to 1.83 billion from 1.7 billion.

ON THE MOVE

>> Coldwell Banker Pacific Properties has hired Realtor Associate Tommy Kim as an independent agent specializing in luxury properties. He was a Realtor Associate at Keller Williams and was once a professional golfer.

>> Wet’n’Wild Hawaii has hired Keola Pang as its corporate sales manager. Pang’s 10 years’ experience in sales and marketing include being banquet coordinator for Ewa Beach Golf Club and food and beverage manager for Granite Bay Golf Club.

>> Avalon Group has promoted Eleanor Lin to vice president and treasurer from controller. Lin has 10 years’ experience with Avalon Group. She joined the company as a project analyst and currently is its residential division principal broker. Her previous experience also includes being a real estate fellow at A&B Properties and a financial analyst for a Canadian developer.