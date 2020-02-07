comscore Honolulu police chief offers plans to curb violence | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

Honolulu police chief offers plans to curb violence

  • By Leila Fujimori lfujimori@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 10:42 p.m.

Honolulu Police Chief Susan Ballard offered plans Thursday to address the increase in violent crime and use of firearms in crimes on Oahu, including purse snatchings, while the department is lacking a sufficient number of patrol officers. Read more

Bill raising property tax threshold gets deferred

