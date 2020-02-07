comscore Lawmakers move to ban high-capacity rifle magazines | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

Lawmakers move to ban high-capacity rifle magazines

  • By Dan Nakaso and Kevin Dayton dnakaso@staradvertiser.com dnakdayton@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 10:18 p.m.

Two House committees Thursday gave preliminary approval to a bill that would ban high-capacity rifle magazines that can hold more than 10 rounds of ammunition but scrapped a bill that would have made it a petty misdemeanor to possess a loaded firearm while intoxicated. Read more

