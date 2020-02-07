comscore Lee Cataluna: The term ‘world class’ has lost its meaning | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News | Lee Cataluna

Lee Cataluna: The term ‘world class’ has lost its meaning

  • By Lee Cataluna lcataluna@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 10:12 p.m.

What is it with the term “world class”? Hawaii political and business leaders have been throwing around that term for the past two decades now, maybe longer, often to justify developing some weedy stretch of land into a big complex with an even bigger parking structure or re-developing a lowly cluster of un-fancy but serviceable buildings into a gleaming shopping experience. Read more

