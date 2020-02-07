comscore Oahu home sales and prices rose in January | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

Oahu home sales and prices rose in January

  • By Andrew Gomes agomes@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 10:30 p.m.

Oahu’s housing market started a new year on all major positive notes, according to new data that showed median prices and sale volumes rose in January after some weakness last year. Read more

