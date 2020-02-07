UH regents vote to keep full board

The University of Hawaii Board of Regents Committee on Intercollegiate Athletics voted to recommend to the full board retaining their five-member committee. Read more

The University of Hawaii Board of Regents Committee on Intercollegiate Athletics voted to recommend to the full board retaining their five-member committee.

The vote Thursday was 5-0.

Since the passage of Act 172 last summer, which requires the appointed, unpaid board to reduce its membership from 15 to 11, regents have been considering whether to eliminate or combine some of their committees to reduce workload.

The committee was inaugurated 6 1/2 years ago in the wake of the so-called “Wonder Blunder” to provide more oversight of the athletic programs.

Kruse signs with Wahine volleyball

The Hawaii beach volleyball team added junior college transfer Lea Kruse to its 2020-21 signing class on Thursday.

The 5-foot-10 Kruse, from Kronshagen, Germany, has been playing both indoor and beach at Irvine (Calif.) College for former Warrior All-American Tom Pestolesi. Kruse was the Orange Empire Conference co-MVP in both indoor and beach, and the IVC female athlete of the year for 2018-19.

“Lea is one of the best junior college volleyball players in California and will make an immediate impact for our program,” SandBows coach Jeff Hall said.

Hawaii earlier signed four freshmen for next season: Canadians Kaylee Glagau and Jaime Santer, and Californians Madi Bogle and Zoe Smith.

The SandBows open the season Feb. 22 against two-time defending national champion UCLA in the Outrigger Duke Kahanamoku Beach Classic at Queen’s Beach.

Rainbow Wahine roll in softball opener

A nine-run outburst in the bottom of the first inning propelled the University of Hawaii softball team to an 11-2 season-opening win over Northern Colorado in the Paradise Classic on Thursday at Rainbow Wahine Softball Stadium.

UH sophomore first baseman Sammie Ofoia ignited the rally with an RBI single with two out. Freshman right fielder Maya Nakamura and senior third baseman Angelique Ramos delivered two-run triples and the Rainbow Wahine sent 13 batters to the plate in the inning.

Ramos led off the bottom of the third with a double and UH added two more runs in the inning on Brittnee Rossi’s RBI single and a bases-loaded walk to Callee Heen.

UH sophomore Izzy Dino held UNC to four hits and struck out four and walked one in the five-inning complete-game victory.

The Rainbow Wahine continue the three-day Paradise Classic today with a doubleheader against Iowa State at 5 p.m. and Memphis at 7.

Hilo splits softball doubleheader

The Hawaii Hilo softball team opened its season with a doubleheader at the Dixie State Courtyard Classic in St. George, Utah, on Thursday.

The Vulcans (1-1) started with a 9-1 mercy rule win over Central Washington (4-4). Hilo pounded out 10 hits, led by Brinell Kaleikini’s three-run home run.

In the second game, the Vulcans had a 4-0 lead entering the bottom of the sixth before allowing Dixie State’s Destiny Diaz to crush a tying grand slam with two outs. The Trailblazers (2-1) eventually won 5-4 in nine innings. Kiarra Lincoln had three hits and scored twice to lead Hilo.