comscore UH regents vote to keep full board | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii Beat | Sports

UH regents vote to keep full board

  • By Star-Advertiser staff
  • Today
  • Updated 12:05 a.m.

The University of Hawaii Board of Regents Committee on Intercollegiate Athletics voted to recommend to the full board retaining their five-member committee. Read more

Previous Story
Waimea wins shootout to advance in Division II girls soccer state tournament

Scroll Up