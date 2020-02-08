comscore Hefty campaign donation from Hawaii triggers federal complaint | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

Hefty campaign donation from Hawaii triggers federal complaint

  • By Kevin Dayton kdayton@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:05 a.m.

A mysterious Hawaii company that donated $150,000 to a mainland political action committee has prompted a complaint to the Federal Election Commission, which is being asked to investigate and fine the company. Read more

Previous Story
Man sentenced to 41 months for 7-Eleven robberies

Scroll Up