Hawaii News

Survey shows more University of Hawaii students experiencing sexual harassment

  • By Susan Essoyan sessoyan@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 10:27 p.m.

The fraction of students who say they have been sexually harassed at any time while enrolled at the University of Hawaii at Manoa rose to 17.2% from 13.1% two years earlier, according to survey data released Friday. Read more

