comscore Attorney General gets go-ahead to subpoena anti-TMT nonprofit Kahea | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

Attorney General gets go-ahead to subpoena anti-TMT nonprofit Kahea

  • By Dan Nakaso dnakaso@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 10:03 p.m.

The state Attorney General’s Office can subpoena the financial records of a nonprofit organization that raises money to oppose the Thirty Meter Telescope planned for Mauna Kea, a Circuit Court judge ruled Friday. Read more

Previous Story
Man sentenced to 41 months for 7-Eleven robberies

Scroll Up