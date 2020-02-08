comscore Hawaii basketball team faces difficult court challenge vs. Cal Poly | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Sports

Hawaii basketball team faces difficult court challenge vs. Cal Poly

  • By Stephen Tsai stsai@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:05 a.m.

This season, the Mustangs are 6-3 at Mott and 0-13 when playing anywhere else. In Big West games, they are 3-0 at home, 0-5 on the road. Read more

Previous Story
Television and radio - Feb. 7, 2020
Next Story
Television and radio - Feb. 8, 2020

Scroll Up