Head-on crash in Kapaa results in minor injuries

Kapaa Bypass Road on Kauai was temporarily closed Friday afternoon after a car crossed a center line and struck a truck heading in the opposite direction, the Kauai Police Department reported. Read more

Kapaa Bypass Road on Kauai was temporarily closed Friday afternoon after a car crossed a center line and struck a truck heading in the opposite direction, the Kauai Police Department reported.

Around 5 p.m., a 48-year-old Waimea man in a Hyundai Genesis heading north struck a Ford F-150 heading south around mile marker 5.

Police and medics arrived on the scene and treated the 48-year-old along with a 6-year-old boy from Wailua who was a passenger in the F-150. Both were sent to Wilcox Hospital and were treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

The driver of the truck, a 49-year-old Wailua man, was treated and released at the scene.

There were no indications that the driver of the Genesis was impaired; he was cited for crossing the double yellow line and for driving without insurance.