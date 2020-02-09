comscore Head-on crash in Kapaa results in minor injuries | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

Head-on crash in Kapaa results in minor injuries

  • By Star-Advertiser staff
  • Today
  • Updated 12:05 a.m.

Kapaa Bypass Road on Kauai was temporarily closed Friday afternoon after a car crossed a center line and struck a truck heading in the opposite direction, the Kauai Police Department reported. Read more

Previous Story
Strong winds and high surf expected through weekend in Hawaii

Scroll Up