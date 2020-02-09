comscore Heiress Abigail Kawananakoa may testify in fight over $215M estate | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Heiress Abigail Kawananakoa may testify in fight over $215M estate

  By Timothy Hurley thurley@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:05 a.m.

Abigail Kawananakoa is likely to testify for the first time in the court battle over her $215 million estate next month, but her attorneys want the hearing closed to the public. Read more

