Mother of ‘Charli’ Scott continues push for release of remains

Kimberlyn Scott is hoping to see her daughter’s scant remains for the first time during a private viewing at the Maui Police Department Forensic Facility in The Millyard in Wailuku. Read more

Six years ago today Carly Scott, better known as “Charli,” was reported missing. The 27-year-old Makawao woman’s remains were later discovered in a brush area at Nuaailua Bay near Keanae following an extensive search by police, family, friends and volunteers.

Today her still-grieving mother, Kimberlyn Scott, is hoping to see daughter’s scant remains for the first time during a private viewing at the Maui Police Department Forensic Facility in The Millyard in Wailuku. She is inviting the public to an informal memorial service with a butterfly release and bagpipe tribute outside the facility at 1 p.m. Flowers may be dropped off starting at noon, Scott said.

The private ceremony will include a Hawaiian blessing by Trinette Furtado to “cleanse” the remains, which comprise two jawbones, five fingertips, a piercing with a small amount of flesh attached and a clutch of red hair. Despite her protests, Scott, 53, has previously not been allowed access to her daughter’s remains, as they have been kept in police custody as evidence pending a possible appeal by Steven Capobianco, Charli Scott’s former boyfriend.

The county prosecutor’s office told MPD last week that all the remains should be made available for the viewing, not just the jawbones as initially promised. As of Friday police officials were unavailable to confirm whether that will happen.

Capobianco was sentenced in March 2017 to life in prison for murdering Scott, who was five months pregnant with their son. His attorney filed an appeal last week with the state Intermediate Court of Appeals claiming there was insufficient evidence for a conviction and alleging prosecutorial and juror misconduct.

Also last week, Kimberlyn Scott launched a petition on change.org asking for public support of “a reasonable resolution regarding Charli’s remains because what is being done right now to her is Not Pono.” The petition, which collected more than 600 signatures in less than 48 hours, seeks the release of her daughter’s remains for “a decent burial” and changes in laws regarding how long evidence can be kept by authorities before release to family members.

In the six years since her daughter went missing, Scott has become a volunteer advocate for victims and families of missing persons, calling on her own prolonged experience dealing with law enforcement, the criminal justice system, the news media and other entities encountered by those similarly affected by tragedy.

Scott helped coordinated the massive volunteer search for hiker Amanda Eller, who was lost in the Makawao forest preserve for 17 days in May before being found. She estimates about 30 families have requested her assistance in a variety of situations, most involving domestic violence. They find her through social media and word of mouth.

“They all needed help to navigate the system,” Scott said. “I am a volunteer, I do not ask for payment.”

She has candid advice to those who find themselves in similar unfortunate circumstances: “Remember your purpose is to find your loved one, don’t let anyone put you down, be bold, be aggressive and search.”