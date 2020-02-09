Drone traffic to cause noise near Wheeler Army Airfield

Schofield Barracks soldiers are conducting a “major field exercise” through Friday that may bring additional drone noise in the vicinity of Wheeler Army Airfield. Read more

Schofield Barracks soldiers are conducting a “major field exercise” through Friday that may bring additional drone noise in the vicinity of Wheeler Army Airfield.

The Army said up to three RQ-7B Shadow drones can be flying at once during the day-and-night “Warfighter” exercise that involves 1,500 soldiers and a series of tents, camouflage netting and razor wire set up at various command posts on the back section of Schofield.

The exercise utilizes computer simulations that test the 25th Infantry Division’s ability to command and control formations in a field environment and focuses on headquarters elements from the division, 25th Combat Aviation Brigade, sustainment brigade and artillery units, the Army said.

RQ-7B Shadows have a 20-foot wingspan, a payload capacity of about 60 pounds, gross takeoff weight of greater than 460 pounds and flight endurance of nine hours, according to the Army. The unmanned aircraft systems have day/night electro-optical and infrared sensors with laser designators and infrared illuminator payloads.

Lt. Col. Adam Hallmark, a division spokesman, said the Shadows will be flying for longer durations than usual. Rainy weather for the first half of January put unmanned aerial system units behind in training.

“We’re using the field exercise as a way for them to catch up, weather permitting,” Hallmark said.

