Weekly digest of what’s happening on Maui

MACC to host celebration of life for Ram Dass

The life of counterculture spiritual leader Ram Dass, who died Dec. 22 at his home in Haiku at age 88, will be celebrated from 3 to 5 p.m. Monday at the Maui Arts & Cultural Center’s Castle Theater.

Doors open at 2:30 p.m., with the free program to include “music, meditation, reflections, words of wisdom and appreciation” and longtime collaborators, colleagues and friends such as Krishna Das, Lei‘ohu Ryder, Maydeen ‘Iao, Raghu Markus, Lama Surya Das, Roshi Joan Halifax, Frank Ostaseski, Trudy Goodman and Jack Kornfield, according to his Love Serve Remember Foundation. Maui Kombucha will offer desserts and refreshments beginning at 2 p.m.

Born Richard Alpert, Dass and fellow Harvard academic Timothy Leary popularized psychedelic drugs in the 1960s before he went on to find spiritual inspiration in India. Dass is best known for his 1971 spiritual primer “Be Here Now.”

Gas prices down but 27 cents more than they were a year ago

The average gas price in Kahului dropped 2 cents over the past week to $3.81 per gallon for regular, according to the AAA Hawaii Weekend Gas Watch. While that price is 3 pennies lower than a month ago, motorists are paying 27 cents more per gallon than a year ago.

The statewide average price as of Thursday was $3.63 a gallon, a penny less than the previous week and 37 cents higher than a year ago, according to GasPrices.AAA.com. In Honolulu the average price is $3.49; in Hilo, $3.77; and in Lihue, $3.87.

“We have seen gas prices drop around the U.S. on news of lower demand and also as the result of lower oil prices,” said Liane Sumida, AAA Hawaii general manager, in a new release.

