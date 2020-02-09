comscore Weekly digest of what’s happening on Maui | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

Weekly digest of what’s happening on Maui

  • By Star-Advertiser staff
  • Today
  • Updated 7:07 p.m.

MACC to host celebration of life for Ram Dass; Gas prices down but 27 cents more than they were a year ago. Read more

Previous Story
Strong winds and high surf expected through weekend in Hawaii

Scroll Up