Cal Poly fends off University of Hawaii basketball team in overtime

SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif. >> The game-winning shot off a record-breaking assist would have been a storybook ending to a wild Big West overtime game. Instead, Cal Poly spoiled Drew Buggs’ coronation, beating Hawaii 79-75 in overtime on Saturday night.

With 1:02 to play in overtime, Buggs became UH’s all-time assist leader, breaking a nearly 30-year-old record held by Troy Bowe. More importantly for Hawaii, Buggs’ pass to Justin Webster set up a 3-pointer to break a 72-72 tie. It was Buggs’ 413th career assist.

The lead did not stand. Jamal Smith made a driving layup and was fouled. He missed the free throw, but after an offensive rebound, Cal Poly freshman Colby Rogers nailed the go-ahead 3-pointer with 25 seconds left. A Buggs offensive foul and two Rogers free throws iced the game for the Mustangs.

“The recurrent theme is that we have 10-0 runs both ways in almost every game,” said Hawaii coach Eran Ganot. “In a time we could separate we had lapses and then when they made their move we compounded it.”

“We just came back from 17 down to get a win last week, so we knew we were capable of it,” said Buggs. “We just talked in the huddle that we had to make a conscious effort to get stops and get some good shots and we were able to do that and come back in the game.”

Behind 12 first-half points from sophomore center Dawson Carper, Hawaii staked itself to a 13-point lead with 8:30 to play in the first half. After Cal Poly cut the lead to seven points at halftime, the Mustangs made a 31-9 run to start the second half, opening up a 15-point lead. Hawai’i responded with a 21-6 run to tie the game at 69 at the end of regulation.

“I’m proud of our fight,” Ganot said. “But we’ve got to stop putting ourselves in the same position over and over again. I really think it starts with a focused effort.”

Carper finished with career highs of 20 points and 11 rebounds en route to his first career double-double. Hawaii outscored Cal Poly by 15 when he was on the court, according to Ganot.

“I just think those are the flashes that you could see what he’s capable of,” said Ganot of his center. “Bigs take longer to develop, but reminder, he’s only 19. He’s got such great hands, and he had his best game of his career.”

Buggs finished the game with 19 points, 11 rebounds and three assists.

“He’s a warrior,” said Ganot of Buggs, who is still a junior. “He probably would have had more assists. He makes the right plays. His ability to find guys and operate in spots. We missed some open looks, but he finds ways to impact the game. He’s been a very special player in our program for sure.”

In high school at Long Beach Poly, Buggs was told he might not be a college point guard by some.

“I’m at a loss for words,” said Buggs. “It’s amazing. It’s an honor. All the credit goes to my coaches and teammates for believing in me and putting me in a position to be successful. It means a lot to me because out of high school I was hearing I wasn’t a point guard or people didn’t know if I could play point guard. I feel like I proved that over my time here and I’m not done yet. I’m not complacent. I would have much rather had the win today than the record, but it’s most definitely an honor and I’m grateful for it.”

Webster, a freshman guard, made the game-tying 3-pointer in regulation and finished with 11 points and a career-high seven rebounds.

The loss was Hawaii’s third consecutive loss to Cal Poly inside Mott Athletics Center as the Mustangs earned a split for the regular-season series between the teams.

“In the first round against each other (in conference play), it’s pretty tight,” said Ganot, citing conference familiarity. “Second round it’s even at a higher level. Execution is at a premium, adjustments to be made. … That’s why I think some things come down to little things and hustle plays.

“I know we have out some depth, but we have enough. The lapses in key stretches, we’ve just got to continue to find that killer mind-set.”

Hawaii played both games on the road trip without freshman Bernardo da Silva and junior Samuta Avea, though both traveled with the team.

“I trust our medical staff,” said Ganot. “They really want to be out there. It’s been week to week. Coming out here is good for them to stay engaged and they get a lot of treatment on the things and the work they can do with us. So it’s certainly better. Is it good enough? I can’t answer that. I’m hopeful.”

After going 0-2 on their Central Coast road trip, the ’Bows return home to host Long Beach State and UC Irvine on Wednesday and Saturday.