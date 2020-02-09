comscore Cal Poly fends off University of Hawaii basketball team in overtime | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Sports

Cal Poly fends off University of Hawaii basketball team in overtime

  • By Owen Main, Special to the Star-Advertiser
  • Today
  • Updated 12:05 a.m.

The game-winning shot off a record-breaking assist would have been a storybook ending to a wild Big West overtime game. Instead, Cal Poly spoiled Drew Buggs’ coronation, beating Hawaii 79-75 in overtime on Saturday night. Read more

Previous Story
Scoreboard - Feb. 8, 2020
Next Story
Television and radio - Feb. 9, 2020

Scroll Up