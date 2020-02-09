comscore Hawaii Prep beats Kauai for seventh consecutive girls state D-II soccer title | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Sports

Hawaii Prep beats Kauai for seventh consecutive girls state D-II soccer title

  • By Nick Abramo nabramo@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 11:14 p.m.

It was anybody’s match for nearly 70 minutes, but that’s when the reigning champs kicked into gear. Read more

Previous Story
Scoreboard - Feb. 8, 2020

Scroll Up