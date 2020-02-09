comscore No. 1 Hawaii stays unbeaten sweeping No. 4 UC Irvine | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Sports

No. 1 Hawaii stays unbeaten sweeping No. 4 UC Irvine

  • By Cindy Luis cluis@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:05 a.m.

No. 1 Hawaii won its signature event on Saturday night for the 10th time, picking up a signature victory. Read more

Previous Story
Scoreboard - Feb. 8, 2020
Next Story
Television and radio - Feb. 9, 2020

Scroll Up