Editorial | Our View

Editorial: Rethink decision to drop airfield

  Today
  Updated 12:05 a.m.

Parts of Army-owned Dillingham Airfield — including a 5,000-foot runway — have been leased by the state Department of Transportation’s Airports Division for more than five decades. The go-to site for skydiving, gliders and ultralights logs more than 36,000 civilian aircraft flights a year. Read more

