Service held in Maui Police Department Forensic Facility parking lot for murder victim Charli Scott

A somber crowd of about 50 gathered Sunday in the parking lot of the Maui Police Department Forensic Facility in Wailuku for a memorial service in honor of Carly “Charli” Scott, the pregnant 27-year-old Maui woman who was last seen alive Feb. 9, 2014.

A small, portable tent decked with flowers, photos and unicorns (Scott’s favorite mythical animal) formed the focal point of the gathering. Family and friends stood in line to sign a petition to ask that Scott’s few body parts, still retained as evidence in the case, be returned to the family for a proper burial. A chant in Hawaiian was given by Trinette Furtado. She also performed “Amazing Grace” on the bagpipes as monarch butterflies were released by members of the crowd.

According to Kimberlyn Scott, the victim’s mother, “Signatures on the petition presently exceed 3,000.” She termed the petition and the memorial service “a culmination of community and family support. It’s something that should have happened a long long time ago. It means a great deal to me and my family.”

Those who came were unanimous in their desire to show support for the family and for the return of the murder victim’s few remains.

“I wanted to help. No mother should find herself in this position,” said Andrea Maniago of Wailuku.

Paedra Wais, Carly Scott’s sister, said, “I’m sad, but I’m happy that everyone came to show support.”

“Kim’s been an advocate and a warrior for Charli. I hope today brings her and the family some semblance of peace and closure,” said Sarah Freistat Pajimola, a staffer for Maui Council member Keani Rawlins-Fernadez, who has long supported the efforts of the family to recover the victim’s remains.

“Throughout eternity people have visited the graves of their loved ones,” commented Susan Grubbs of Wailuku Heights. “They are denying this mother the most basic human right. Do they want this woman to visit her daughter’s body parts in the parking lot of the morgue? That is atrocious.”

Following the public ceremony, the family was to privately view the victim’s remains for the first time and perform a cleansing and blessing ceremony.

Steven Capobianco, Scott’s former boyfriend, was sentenced in March 2017 to life in prison for murdering Scott, who was five months pregnant with their son. His attorney filed an appeal last week with the state Intermediate Court of Appeals, claiming there was insufficient evidence for a conviction and alleging prosecutorial and juror misconduct.