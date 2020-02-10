comscore Service held in Maui Police Department Forensic Facility parking lot for murder victim Charli Scott | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

Service held in Maui Police Department Forensic Facility parking lot for murder victim Charli Scott

  • By Susan Halas Special to the Honolulu Star-Advertiser
  • Today
  • Updated 10:45 p.m.

A somber crowd of about 50 gathered Sunday in the parking lot of the Maui Police Department Forensic Facility in Wailuku for a memorial service in honor of Carly “Charli” Scott, the pregnant 27-year-old Maui woman who was last seen alive Feb. 9, 2014. Read more

Previous Story
U.S. Coast Guard searching for owner of kayak found adrift off Maui

Scroll Up