comscore State could pay $1 million to settle lawsuits | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

State could pay $1 million to settle lawsuits

  • By Cassie Ordonio cordonio@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 10:41 p.m.

Measures before the Legislature would appropriate more than $1 million to settle claims against the state. Read more

Previous Story
U.S. Coast Guard searching for owner of kayak found adrift off Maui

Scroll Up