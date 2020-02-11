comscore Editorial: Students still fight sexual misconduct | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Editorial | Our View

Editorial: Students still fight sexual misconduct

  • Today
  • Updated 6:42 p.m.

In January 2017, University of Hawaii launched a systemwide biennial survey through which students shared their experiences and perceptions about on- and off-campus sexual misconduct matters. Read more

Previous Story
Off the News: Arts at Marks Garage resurrected

Scroll Up