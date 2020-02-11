Reunions calendar

Send items to 500 Ala Moana Blvd., Suite 7-210, Honolulu 96813; email features@staradvertiser.com; or fax 529-4750. Read more

AIEA

>> Class of 1970: Updating contact list for 50th reunion, Oct. 17, Main Street Station Hotel & Casino in Las Vegas. Info: audreya86@gmail.com or glau3251@yahoo.com.

CAMPBELL

>> James Campbell High School Alumni & Community Foundation: General membership and board meetings are held third Saturday monthly. Info: 372-3562, admin@jchsalumni.org, or visit the Facebook page of JCHS Alumni & Community Foundation.

CASTLE

>> Class of 1970: Updating contact list for 50th reunion this year. Info: 778-5467, email catsb.hawaii@gmail.com.

FARRINGTON

>> Class of 1953: 67th reunion, March 22-27, Las Vegas. Info: 293-5406; email jabbyching@msn.com or ltvloria@gmail.com.

>> Class of 1957: Updating contact list. Info: 383-5658, 232-7499, 841-8555.

>> Class of 1960: Receive “Diamond Diplomas” during the 60th Graduation Day, Feb. 23, 10 a.m.-2 p.m., school auditorium and gym. Talk-story session, Feb. 24, 10:30 a.m., Moanalua 99 (Diamond Head end of building), Mapunapuna. 732-2372, fhs60grad@gmail.com.

>> Class of 1961: 60th reunion/”Make Old Friends New Again” Lunch, Feb. 27, 2021. Info: jmorita1961@gmail.com.

>> Class of 1963: Get-togethers, 11 a.m. third Wednesday monthly, Moanalua 99 (near Watanabe Bakery). Info: 833-3459.

>> Class of 1965: 55th reunion luncheon, July 15, 11 a.m.-2:30 p.m., Natsunoya Tea House. Also, monthly luncheons, 11 a.m. third Friday monthly, Moanalua 99 Food Court (stage area by Mary’s). Info: 387-8547, kalihikids@gmail.com, or mail to FHS ’65 Alumni Club, 877-1 Ala Lilikoi St., Honolulu 96818.

>> Class of 1968: Updating contact list for 70th Birthday Celebration, Nov. 5-9, in Las Vegas. Also holding luncheons, 11 a.m. first Monday or Tuesday monthly, Moanalua 99. Info: 282-4201, 699-3435.

>> Class of 1969: 50th reunion events, Nov. 15-18, Las Vegas. Also, get-togethers, 5:30 p.m. first Wednesday monthly, Golden City Restaurant. Email ebatak001@hawaii.rr.com, leestoeck@hawaii.rr.com or midgiet@hawaii.rr.com.

>> Class of 1970: FACF luncheon with presentation of Golden Diplomas, Feb. 23 at the school. Additional events include class picnic, Feb. 29 at Sand Island Park; and 50th reunion, Nov. 6-8 in Las Vegas. Info: 347-5454, 778-2596; email garethau.au50@gmail.com; or mail to FHS Class of ’70, 1458 Lalamilo St., Honolulu 96819.

>> Class of 1971: Monthly reunions, 10:30 a.m.-1 p.m. first Wednesday monthly, 99 Ranch. Info: 233-9645.

>> Class of 1972: Get-togethers, 11 a.m.-1 p.m. first Wednesday monthly, Moanalua 99. Info: 234-2360.

>> Class of 1973: Updating contact list for 65th Birthday Bash, Nov. 13-15, Las Vegas. Info: 387-8614, 626-8580, or email ladiwong@aol.com.

>> Class of 1980: Updating contact list for 40th reunion, October, Las Vegas. 833-8731, fhs.1980@yahoo.com, facebook: farringtonclassofeighty

KAIMUKI

>> Class of 1958: Updating contact list for 80th birthday celebration. Sept. 19, Natsunoya Tea House. Email: cedricgolf@gmail.com, puakimi@juno.com, hmh888@outlook.com.

>> Class of 1960: Updating contact list for reunion events in Honolulu (May) and Las Vegas (October). Info: 358-6930, email pearlmori42@gmail.com.

>> Class of 1968: 70th birthday party. 6 p.m., Aug. 29, Hale Ikena, Fort Shafter. 294-5566, nakata 808@aol.com, classreport.org/usa/hi/honolulu/khs/1968

>> Class of 1970: Updating contact list for reunion this year. Email kaimukihs1970@gmail.com.

KALANI

>> Class of 1970: 50th reunion, Oct. 10. For details and registration, please contact kalaniclass70@gmail.com; Lance, 395-2608; or Claire, 626-8529.

>> Class of 2000: Updating contact information and seeking reunion planning committee members. Info: brandonsugiura@yahoo.com.

LEILEHUA

>> Class of 1970: Updating contact information for 50th reunion. Email asue338@gmail.com or visit the Facebook page of Leilehua High School 1970.

MCKINLEY

>> Class of 1957: Christmas Karaoke gathering, Dec. 12, 5:30-9:30 p.m., HMC Karaoke. Info: 754-5137, 394-8641, 782-4819.

>> Class of 1970: Updating contact list for 50th reunion, Aug. 29. Email mckinleyhs1970reunion@gmail.com.

NANAKULI

>> Class of 1983: 55th Birthday Bash, October, Las Vegas. Info: 388-1172, email jolynn_lave@yahoo.com.

ROOSEVELT

>> Class of 1970: Updating contact information for 50th reunion this year and other events. Info: email rhsriders1970@gmail.com, 1970rhs.com.

>> Class of 1980: 40th Reunion, Sept. 12, Oahu Veterans Center, Ballard Hall. Updating contact list: 40th_reunion@rhs1980.com.

SAINT LOUIS SCHOOL

>> Class of 1970: Updating information for 50th-anniversary reunion this year and fundraising for endowment gift. Info: 592-5043, bnuibe@hotmail.com.

WAIANAE

>> ’70s reunion: Updating contact information for reunion of Waianae High School graduating classes of the 1970s. Still seeking representatives from the classes of 1970, ’77 and ’78. For Class of ’71, email anniedistajo@ymail.com; Class of ’72, email susie3154@gmail.com, gesulga7@comcast.net or cecilia0312@gmail.com; Class of ’73, email candysuiso@seariderproductions.com, dpaakaula@aol.com, lynn@elite-mechanical.com, skush1030@gmail.com, cynthiamilles@hotmail.com or HDelaCruz@wcchc.com; Class of ’74, email krsouzaohana@gmail.com or jkakafox@yahoo.com; Class of ’75, email scaporoz@rcchawaii.org; Class of ’76, email aohoku@yahoo.com; Class of ’79, email celadmin@hawaii.rr.com.

WAIPAHU

>> Class of 1970: 50th reunion, April 25, Hawaii Prince Golf Club’s Bird of Paradise Restaurant. Also planning additional events for April 24 and 26, and updating contact list. 782-3836, waipahu1970@gmail.com.

>> Class of 1971: Updating contact list for 50th reunion. Email waipahuhs71@gmail.com or mail to Waipahu High School Class of ‘71, c/o Cambe Corp., Executive Plaza, Suite 201, 6700 Kalanianaole Highway, Honolulu 96825.

OTHER

>> Farrington Alumni and Community Foundation: Board of directors meets first Wednesday monthly (except July). Info: 305-5139, gogovs.com.

