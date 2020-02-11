Barfly: Valentine’s Day ideas for the cocktail fan, Pint + Jigger finalizes closure, more

Get some Valentine’s Day ideas for this weekend, find out when Pint + Jigger will close, plus the latest on the Mai Tai Bar closing at Ala Moana and Heiho House coming to Kaimuki. Read more

One of the best ways to show someone your love is to spend time together. This Valentine’s Day, why not show your sweetheart how much you care by going out for a few cocktails?

From 6 to 9 p.m. Friday, Bishop Museum and Fuji­oka’s Wine Times are teaming up to host “Romance Under the Stars,” an evening of drinks and stargazing at the museum. Along with wines selected by Fujioka’s and local beer from Ola Brew, guests will also enjoy small plates from Flavors of Italy, Koko Head Cafe, La Vie, The Pig & The Lady and 53 By the Sea, plus chocolate tastings from Lonohana Hawaiian Estate.

Tickets are $140 per couple (single tickets also available), which includes a wine glass to take home, available at bishopmuseum.org/romance.

IF YOU can wait a few weeks to celebrate, another fun option is the first Moana Masters event of 2020 at the Moana Surfrider in Waikiki. The hotel has enlisted chef Colin Sato to develop a tasting menu to pair with four Japanese whiskies curated by House of Suntory West Coast brand ambassador Jonathan Armstrong.

Armstrong will be in attendance at 6 p.m. Feb. 29 for the dinner at Moana’s Beachhouse, where he will share his expertise — and pour some Hibiki 17, Yamazaki 12, Hakushu 12 and Toki whiskies for guests. He’ll also offer a welcome cocktail made with Suntory’s Roku gin.

Menu items for the evening include smoked kampachi kama, seared Hokkaido scallops, duck confit basteeya (a savory Moroccan pie), Santa Barbara uni and wagyu beef. A step-and-repeat will also be set up for photo opps before the formal portion of the event begins.

Tickets are $150; guests will leave with a gift bag and recipes of the dishes and drinks served. Go to honoluluboxoffice.com/moana.

IF YOU really want to impress the whiskey lover in your life, consider an exclusive rooftop dinner at Waterfront Plaza April 30 featuring the Pappy Van Winkle line of bourbons.

For the uninitiated, “Pappy” bottles are among the most allocated in the industry and are often resold on the illicit secondary market for obnoxious amounts of money. For most folk, a dinner like this is the only opportunity to try all of these bottles in the same place at the same time.

As someone who has had the opportunity to conduct a vertical tasting like this, I can tell you it’s definitely worth the $300 ticket price. Along with the bourbon, kitchen staff at the Row Bar by Tamura’s will prepare a five-course menu to go with tastes of Old Rip Van Winkle 10-Year, Van Winkle Special Reserve 12-Year, Pappy Van Winkle 15-Year, Pappy Van Winkle 20-Year and Pappy Van Winkle 23-Year.

Seats are extremely limited; call 312-1498 or email bschiff@tamuras-hi.com.

OPENINGS AND CLOSINGS

As reported in this space in October, Pint + Jigger and its next-door speakeasy, Harry’s Hardware Emporium, are getting ready to close at 1936 S. King St., to make way for construction by new property owner the Hawaii Law Enforcement Federal Credit Union.

Instead of having “at least two years” before redevelopment begins, as Pint co-owner Dave Newman told me last year, the bar will host its final night of service on March 29. And as of last week, a new home for both Pint and Harry’s has yet to be found.

AFTER TELLING employees that longtime local destination Mai Tai Bar at Ala Moana Center would be closing for good at the end of January, it appears parent company Landry’s Inc. had a change of heart.

Social media exploded about a month ago when news got out that Olive Garden would take over the space currently occupied by Bubba Gump Shrimp Co. Not so clear, however, is the fate of the bar affectionally known as “Mai Tai’s.” Will Olive Garden combine the space? Reimagine the bar area? Or just leave things as they are, with a new name?

For now, nobody is sharing much. My sources are tight-lipped, but remain steadfast in the belief that local music will still have a home at the mall. For now, live entertainment continues at Mai Tai’s through Feb. 23, with different acts playing each day from 5 to 8 p.m. and again from 9 p.m. to midnight. Among those scheduled are Joseph Soul (tonight and Feb. 19), Shar Carillo (Friday), Three Plus (Feb. 22) and Siaosi (Feb. 23).

COMING SOON: An addition to the Kaimuki neighborhood, thanks to Hideo Simon, Thomas Ray and Joe Arakawa of Square Barrels. They’re working on a new izakaya concept, Heiho House on Waialae Avenue, with construction expected to wrap in late March.

Ray has been posting more wine pictures on Instagram in anticipation of Heiho’s developing beverage program, which he hopes will elevate the izakaya drinking experience beyond cheap light beer and hot sake to a more refined lineup of quality craft brew, liquor and wine that residents and visitors to the neighborhood have come to expect.

Want to stay in the loop? Follow @heiho_house on Instagram for updates.