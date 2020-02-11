comscore Barfly: Valentine’s Day ideas for the cocktail fan, Pint + Jigger finalizes closure, more | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Barfly | Crave

Barfly: Valentine’s Day ideas for the cocktail fan, Pint + Jigger finalizes closure, more

  • By Jason Genegabus jason@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 6:40 p.m.

Get some Valentine’s Day ideas for this weekend, find out when Pint + Jigger will close, plus the latest on the Mai Tai Bar closing at Ala Moana and Heiho House coming to Kaimuki. Read more

Previous Story
Rainbow Drive-In opening in Ewa Beach

Scroll Up