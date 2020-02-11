The Electric Kitchen: Eat like a public school student

Local beef and produce such as ulu, papaya and sweet potato are being incorporated into meals at public schools in Hawaii, thanks to the Aina Pono Hawaii State Farm to School program. Read more

Local beef and produce such as ulu, papaya and sweet potato are being incorporated into meals at public schools in Hawaii, thanks to the Aina Pono Hawaii State Farm to School program.

This state Department of Education pilot program has fed kids in the Kohala Complex Area on Hawaii island, and schools in Mililani on Oahu. The program will expand statewide in the next five years.

This week, try these recipes courtesy of the DOE’s Food Services Branch.

SWEET AND SOUR PORK

Courtesy Hawaii State DOE

1 tablespoon vegetable oil

2 pounds pork butt, cubed

3/4 teaspoon granulated garlic

3/4 teaspoon fresh grated ginger

1/3 tablespoon pepper

1-1/2 cups vinegar

3/4 cup low-sodium shoyu

3/4 cup brown sugar

1/2 cup pineapple juice

1 medium green bell pepper, cut into bite-size pieces

1/2 medium onion, cut into bite-size pieces

1 tablespoon cornstarch mixed with 1 tablespoon water

2 cups fresh pineapple chunks

In large pot on medium-high, heat oil. Add pork and brown; add garlic, ginger and pepper.

In small bowl, mix vinegar, shoyu, brown sugar and pineapple juice. Add to pork; bring to a boil. Reduce heat and simmer until pork is tender but not overcooked.

Add bell peppers, onion and cornstarch slurry. Bring to boil to thicken. Turn off heat and add pineapple. Serves 12.

Approximate nutritional information, per serving: 200 calories, 6 g fat, 1.5 g saturated fat, 45 mg cholesterol, 650 mg sodium, 21 g carbohydrate, 1 g fiber, 18 g sugar, 16 g protein.

OKINAWAN SWEET POTATO PIE

Courtesy Hawaii State DOE

>> Crust:

Cooking spray

3 tablespoons butter, softened

2 tablespoons sugar

1/8 teaspoon vanilla

3/4 cup flour

1 tablespoon water, as needed

>> Filling:

1/2 pound Okinawan sweet potato (about 1-1/2 cups)

1 large egg

1 tablespoon butter, softened

3/4 cup evaporated milk

Pinch salt

1/3 cup brown sugar

2 tablespoons flour

3/4 teaspoon orange juice

1/8 teaspoon cinnamon

1/8 teaspoon ginger

Pinch cloves or nutmeg

>> To make crust: Heat oven to 375 degrees. Lightly coat a 9-inch cake pan with cooking spray; set aside.

In a large bowl, combine butter and sugar on low speed. Add vanilla and increase speed to high; cream for 5 minutes. Reduce to low; add flour to combine. Do not over mix. Add water as needed to bring dough together.

Spread and flatten dough directly in cake pan. The dough will be soft and delicate. Do not overwork.

Poke several times with a fork. Place on middle rack and bake 10 to 15 minutes, until edges are light brown.

>> To make filling: Heat oven to 425 degrees.

Steam, peel and mash sweet potato by hand.

In a large bowl, add sweet potatoes; with mixer, mix 3 to 5 minutes on medium speed until very smooth and free from lumps.

Add egg, butter, milk, salt, brown sugar, flour, orange juice, cinnamon, ginger and cloves.

Mix 3 to 5 minutes on medium speed until smooth and well blended. Pour into crust. Bake 15 minutes, then reduce temperature to 375 degrees and bake another 15 minutes, or until inserted knife comes out clean. Serves 12.

Approximate nutritional information, per serving: 160 calories, 6 g fat, 3.5 g saturated fat, 30 mg cholesterol, 100 mg sodium, 24 g carbohydrate, 1 g fiber, 12 g sugar, 3 g protein.

More Hawaiian Electric Co. recipes are available at hawaiianelectric.com.