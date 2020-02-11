comscore The Electric Kitchen: Eat like a public school student | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Crave | Electric Kitchen

The Electric Kitchen: Eat like a public school student

  • By Hawaiian Electric Co.
  • Today
  • Updated 6:24 p.m.

Local beef and produce such as ulu, papaya and sweet potato are being incorporated into meals at public schools in Hawaii, thanks to the Aina Pono Hawaii State Farm to School program. Read more

Previous Story
Rainbow Drive-In opening in Ewa Beach

Scroll Up