Hawaii News

Aila confirmed as head of DHHL

  • By Gordon Y.K. Pang gordonpang@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 10:25 p.m.

William Aila won confirmation as chairman of the Department of Hawaiian Home Lands on Monday by a 21-3 vote of the state Senate. He will serve through Dec. 21, 2022. Read more

