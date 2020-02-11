comscore Bill would prohibit Red Hill fuel tanks in 2028 | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

Bill would prohibit Red Hill fuel tanks in 2028

  • By Dan Nakaso dnakaso@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 10:30 p.m.

The Navy would no longer be able to operate its massive underground fuel tanks at Red Hill after January 2028 under a bill that moved out of a Senate committee Monday. Read more

Previous Story
Officials investigating after man seen slapping monk seal’s rump on social media

Scroll Up