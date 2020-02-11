comscore Company hit with record fine for illegal ocean dump | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

Company hit with record fine for illegal ocean dump

  • By Timothy Hurley thurley@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 10:21 p.m.

A federal judge in Honolulu on Monday imposed a $1.75 million fine on a shipping company for the unlawful dumping and cover-up of bilge waste from an oil tanker last summer. Read more

