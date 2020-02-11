comscore Ex-soldier sentenced to 35 years in wife’s murder | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

Ex-soldier sentenced to 35 years in wife’s murder

  • By Leila Fujimori lfujimori@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 10:32 p.m.

A federal judge Monday sentenced ex-soldier Michael Walker, who schemed to have his 38-year-old wife killed in November 2014, to 35 years in prison, and a woman, who wielded the knife, to 30 years. Read more

