comscore State labor supervisor investigated for other allegations | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

State labor supervisor investigated for other allegations

  • By Dan Nakaso dnakaso@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 10:29 p.m.

A supervisor with the state Department of Labor and Industrial Relations who was recently fined $1,000 by the Hawaii State Ethics Commission also was investigated for accusations that he repeatedly touched a female business owner who was fined $9,400 in 2016 and said he could “fix” the fine if the woman went to dinner with him. Read more

