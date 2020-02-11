comscore Walkway access to beach parks restored | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Walkway access to beach parks restored

  By Mindy Pennybacker
  Today
  • Updated 12:05 a.m.

Standing in rain jackets beneath the dripping trees of Leahi Beach Park at Diamond Head on a stormy Monday afternoon, Alex Drouin, Charlene Caron and Mark Smith smiled and gesticulated with joy at the removal of the metal fence that had barred access between the park and a waterfront walkway since Christmas Eve. Read more

