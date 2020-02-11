comscore Ferd Lewis: Tough early scheduling has been a boon for Wahine basketball team | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Ferd's Words | Sports

Ferd Lewis: Tough early scheduling has been a boon for Wahine basketball team

  • By Ferd Lewis flewis@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:05 a.m.

A month ago today the University of Hawaii women’s basketball team’s record had slumped to 6-9, characteristic of what its coach, Laura Beeman, might call “one of those head-in-your hands” coach’s moments. Read more

Previous Story
Television and radio - Feb. 10, 2020
Next Story
Television and radio - Feb. 11, 2020

Scroll Up