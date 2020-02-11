comscore SandBows open at No. 5 in AVCA poll | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii Beat | Sports

SandBows open at No. 5 in AVCA poll

  • By Star-Advertiser staff
  • Today
  • Updated 12:05 a.m.

The Hawaii beach volleyball team opened at No. 5 in Monday’s American Volleyball Coaches Association preseason poll, the same rank the Rainbow Wahine finished with in last May’s final poll. Read more

