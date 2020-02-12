Letters: Ala Moana Park saved; Incorrect use of medical masks; Children affected by kupuna with dementia

Committed people saved Ala Moana Park; Photos show incorrect use of medical masks; Children affected by kupuna with dementia. Read more

You hear it every day: “The fix is in, the system is corrupt — no sense trying to change things.”

I would like to thank a group of committed people who never bought into this idea, and over a four-year period came together to fight the city administration, and won. Their point was simple: Ala Moana Regional Park is fine, just as it is. Maintain it, don’t alter its unique charms with unnecessary and expensive “improvements,” the brainchild of the same mayor who promised to “do rail right.”

Hundreds of citizens signed petitions opposing the plans for the park, but it was just a handful of people who created those petitions, lobbied City Council members and came up with thoughtful solutions.

This list is not complete — and I wish to thank all those who signed petitions, sent in written testimony or attended rallies — but everyone who has ever used the “People’s Park” owes a special mahalo to the members of Malama Moana; Save Ala Moana Beach Park Hui; Friends of Kewalos; and Stop Ala Wai Project.

A‘ohe hana nui ke alu ‘ia. No task is too big when done together.

Kevin O’Leary

Kalihi Valley

Red-light cams will save lives, not endanger them

Unquestionably, red-light camera technology will save the lives of drivers, passengers and pedestrians. I emphatically disagree with the letter, “Collisions will rise with red-light cams” (Star-Advertiser, Feb. 9), in which the writer claims that cameras at intersections will cause more damages, injuries and fatalities because of inattentive drivers wrongfully rear- ending cars that legally stop for red lights at intersections. Huh?

Speeding, impatient, impaired and careless drivers who run red lights and smash into cars legally entering the intersection on a green light cause serious, often fatal and always tragic accidents. They themselves get T-boned by crossing cars. They hit, maim and kill pedestrians crossing with walk lights.

This behavior must be stopped, not accepted. The writer’s claim that these deadly consequences are less severe than an easily avoided rear-end accident is twisted logic.

We need this lifesaving technology now.

John Hoshibata

Mililani

Discourage drivers from trying to beat red light

One criticism of proposed red-light camera legislation is that they will cause rear-end collisions (“Collisions will rise with red-light cams,” Star-Advertiser, Letters, Feb. 9).

I can relate to this concern because when I need to stop quickly at a traffic light that’s about to turn red, I usually look in my rear-view mirror to make sure the driver behind me isn’t going to rear-end me.

My answer to such concerns is to not tailgate and to obey speed limits. If a driver rear-ends the car in front, it’s that driver’s fault for following too close — and perhaps driving too fast.

Red-light cameras are needed to discourage drivers from trying to beat the red light and causing an even worse accident — like a T-bone collision.

Every day, I see at least one driver running a red light or stop sign.

We need traffic cams today to prevent tragic accidents at busy intersections.

Ray Tabata

Manoa

Trump and Democrats should get back to work

U. S. Sen. Mitt Romney, whose conscience and heart guided his decision to vote to convict President Donald Trump, should be applauded. His faith and dedication to his religious belief are well founded.

Surely, he will be “defrocked” from the Republican Party and Trump supporters but guess what: He is a loyal and true believer of the United States Constitution.

As for Trump’s attitude — celebrating his acquittal victory with Republicans, calling Democrats “evil and vicious” — his behavior will never stop and will continue right up to Nov. 3.

He should leave it be and focus on the job to which he was elected. Democrats should move on and both parties should set differences aside and get back to work for the benefit of all Americans.

John Keala

Waianae

Photos show incorrect use of medical masks

I’m astonished at the instances of incorrect mask usage appearing in the paper. I counted at least three, including one on the front page (“Virus fears spur workers to wear masks on the job,” Star-Advertiser, Feb. 6).

For such masks to possibly be effective, they must cover both mouth and nose — not just the mouth. Otherwise, they provide no protection at all. Clear instructions should be provided with each mask.

Richard M. Tuggle

Kaneohe

Children affected by kupuna with dementia

There are valuable local resources for caregivers of kupuna with dementia. While attending a recent workshop, I began to view these diseases through the eyes of a child.

All schools have children caring for or interacting with these kupuna. So I am sure that the front-line educators know that some kids arrive at school tired, sad and confused because of this particular challenge at home.

Schools and universities are reporting higher levels of anxiety in students. I am certain that some of the numbers are due to children and dementia.

If you can support families dealing with this dynamic through your experience, or can boost their spirits in other ways, please know that you could be saving a life, marriage, career or household.

Sam Kakazu

Kaneohe

