comscore Bill to permit edible cannabis products advances | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

Bill to permit edible cannabis products advances

  • By Kevin Dayton kdayton@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 9:48 p.m.

A key Senate committee gave preliminary approval Tuesday to a bill authorizing the sale of edible medical cannabis products in Hawaii, although it likely would be many months before those products are legally available here even if the bill passes. Read more

Previous Story
Merrie Monarch lineup announced, including an early return by Cazimero’s Halau Na Kamalei

Scroll Up