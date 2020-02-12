Bill to permit edible cannabis products advances

A key Senate committee gave preliminary approval Tuesday to a bill authorizing the sale of edible medical cannabis products in Hawaii, although it likely would be many months before those products are legally available here even if the bill passes. Read more

The state Department of Health would need to develop rules and regulations governing issues such as dosages, ingredients and packaging of edible cannabis products before they would be made available for sale, said Senate Commerce, Consumer Protection and Health Committee Chairwoman Rosalyn Baker.

Senate Bill 2024 would authorize licensed dispensaries to sell edible cannabis products but would require features such as child-resistant packaging and proper labeling.

Baker said she does not want to encourage medical cannabis patients to smoke, and patients who make their own edibles such as brownies can’t be certain of the dosage they are getting in each portion.

“This would be regulated,” said Baker (D, West Maui-South Maui). “It has rules, it’s been tested, you’re not going to have contaminants, you’re not going to have heavy metals, you’re not going to have any pesticides in it and you’re also going to have it dosed so you know what you’re getting.”

The state Health Department submitted written testimony on the bill that its “overwhelming concern” with any authorization of edibles is ensuring patient and product safety.

“As demonstrated by the recent nationwide outbreak of vaping-related lung illnesses, the addition of a single ingredient to a product can result in significant morbidity and mortality among previously healthy individuals, and medical cannabis patients are certified as having a debilitating medical condition,” the department said in its testimony.

More than half of state cannabis programs require pre-approval of edible products and restrict the ingredients or flavorings that can be used. “One-third of medical-use-only states explicitly prohibit edibles,” according to the Health Department.

DOH also worries about the risk of accidental poisonings of children, and noted there has been a record of “over-intoxications” of adults who don’t realize the effects from edible marijuana products are delayed.

The department wants the authority to preapprove any edibles as well as impose limits on ingredients, flavorings and additives, authority that Baker said was included in amendments to the bill made Tuesday.

Health officials are also seeking the power to regulate product packaging, labeling and patient education on safe use and storage, and the department opposes advertising by the medical cannabis industry, according to the testimony.

The sale of cannabis edibles is being opposed by the Honolulu Police Department and the state Department of Transportation, with transportation officials warning that the effects from eating cannabis products might not kick in for several hours.

“People are more likely to eat more than the recommended serving since they don’t immediately feel the effects. These same people may get into a car and start driving, which may lead to serious or fatal consequences,” according to transportation officials’ testimony.

The measure is backed by the Hawaii Cannabis Industry Association, which represents all eight of the state’s licensed medical cannabis dispensaries. The association said edibles already are approved for medical use in 18 states.

The measure now goes to the Senate Judiciary Committee for further consideration.