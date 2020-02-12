comscore Investors sue developer of 2 planned Honolulu condo towers | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Investors sue developer of 2 planned Honolulu condo towers

  • By Andrew Gomes agomes@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 10:50 p.m.

The developer of two planned condominium towers near a Walmart store in the Ala Moana area is facing multiple lawsuits from investors who allege their money has been misused. Read more

