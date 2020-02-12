comscore Lawmakers want Ige to create panel that will address Native Hawaiian issues | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

Lawmakers want Ige to create panel that will address Native Hawaiian issues

  • By Cassie Ordonio and Kevin Dayton cordonio@staradvertiser.com kdayton@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 9:52 p.m.

Top lawmakers are proposing that Gov. David Ige convene a “blue ribbon” panel to address various Native Hawaiian issues, including the protests on Mauna Kea that have blocked construction of the Thirty Meter Telescope for months. Read more

Previous Story
Merrie Monarch lineup announced, including an early return by Cazimero’s Halau Na Kamalei

Scroll Up