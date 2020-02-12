On the Move: McCutcheon, Sakamoto, Nicolow and more

AIA Honolulu has elected its board officers for 2020. Read more

AIA Honolulu has elected its board officers for 2020:

>> FSC Architects senior designer and project manager Purnima McCutcheon as president

>> Next Design LLC principal Karen Sakamoto as vice president

>> Lord Aeck Sargent director of sustainability/principal Jim Nicolow as treasurer

>> InForm Design director of interior architecture Jen Toba-Davila as secretary

>> Ferraro Choi and Associates principal Joe Ferraro as past president

B&B Mortgage Solutions has hired Laurene Chan as a mortgage broker. She was a business owner for more than 20 years and has 15 years of experience in the food and beverage industry, including at Alan Wong’s in Honolulu and Canlis in Seattle.

Avalon Group has announced the promotion of Karen Nomura to assistant vice president, corporate secretary, from executive assistant. Nomura previously worked in the executive offices at the Pannell Kerr Forster accounting firm, GECC Financial and The Mortgage Group.

Send items to business@staradvertiser.com.