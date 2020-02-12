comscore Outrigger Hospitality Group’s continues growth | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

Outrigger Hospitality Group’s continues growth

  • By Allison Schaefers aschaefers@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 11:22 p.m.

Outrigger Hospitality Group plans to buy the Sheraton Kona Resort & Spa at Keauhou Bay on the Big Island as part of an ambitious growth plan that could nearly double the company in five years. Read more

Merrie Monarch lineup announced, including an early return by Cazimero’s Halau Na Kamalei

