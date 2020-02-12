comscore Topgolf project at Ala Wai moving forward | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Topgolf project at Ala Wai moving forward

  • By Ferd Lewis flewis@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 10:48 p.m.

The city and developers of a $50 million Topgolf project expect to begin moving forward this year on plans that would revitalize the aging Ala Wai driving range and enhance the 150-acre footprint it sits in. Read more

