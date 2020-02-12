comscore Tulsi’s all-in effort in New Hampshire puts her in a bind | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

Tulsi’s all-in effort in New Hampshire puts her in a bind

  • By Kevin Dayton kdayton@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:05 a.m.

U.S. Rep. Tulsi Gabbard was counting on New Hampshire to provide some momentum for her wobbly presidential campaign, but both the public opinion polls during the past week and the early election returns in the Granite State on Tuesday showed she wouldn’t get the political boost she needed. Read more

Previous Story
Merrie Monarch lineup announced, including an early return by Cazimero’s Halau Na Kamalei

Scroll Up