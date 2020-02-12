Around the Nation

Cole Arceneaux, Punahou ‘18: The Adams State sophomore guard put up eight points, one rebound and one steal in the Grizzlies’ 86-73 loss at Colorado Christian on Saturday. Read more

MEN’S BASKETBALL

>> Caleb Casinas, Moanalua ‘18: The Norwich (Vt.) sophomore guard scored a team-high 19 points, shooting 3-for-4 from 3-point range, to go with one assist and four rebounds in the Cadets’ 86-64 loss to Regis (Mass.) on Saturday.

>> Liam Fitzgerald, Leilehua ‘18: The Whitworth (Wash.) sophomore forward scored nine points, including 7-for-8 from the free-throw line, with three rebounds, two assists, two steals and a block in Friday’s 73-66 win at Lewis & Clark. He picked up six points and three assists to go with a season-high 14 rebounds in the Pirates’ 92-58 rout of Willamette on Saturday.

WOMEN’S BASKETBALL

>> Alexis Pana, Hilo ‘16: The Central Washington senior guard logged 15 points, six assists, three rebounds and two steals in the Wildcats’ 91-69 win over Alaska Fairbanks. She dropped 16 points, four assists, two rebounds, two steals and a block in Saturday’s 67-59 loss to Alaska Anchorage.

>> Tori Maeda, ‘Iolani ‘19: The Central Washington freshman guard scored six points on 2-for-4 shooting from 3-point range against Alaska Anchorage.

>> Abby Aplaca, Punahou ‘17: The Concordia (Ore.) junior guard scored eight points and had two assists, one rebound and two steals in the Cavaliers’ 83-73 win over Western Oregon on Feb. 4.

>> Rose Shimaoka, Kaiser ‘16: The Cornell (Iowa) senior guard tallied four points, three assists, one rebound and two steals for the Rams in their 57-48 win over Knox College on Saturday.

>> Bella Cravens, Maryknoll ‘18: The Eastern Washington sophomore center recorded a double-double on Thursday with 11 points and 10 rebounds to go with one assist, one steal and two blocks in the Eagles’ 77-56 loss to Montana. She scored a season-high 18 points with five rebounds, one assist and a block on Saturday as the Eagles fell to Montana State in a 79-47 road loss.

>> Rhianne Omori, Maryknoll ‘18: The Hope International sophomore guard recorded 13 points, one assist, two rebounds and one steal for the Royals in their 101-44 rout of Life Pacific on Thursday.

>> Dakota Viena, Maryknoll ‘18: The Hope International sophomore forward was all over the court with 11 points, six rebounds, four assists and three steals against Life Pacific.

>> Camy Aguinaldo, ‘Iolani ‘17: The Pacific (Ore.) junior guard recorded seven points, five assists, seven rebounds and two steals on Tuesday in the Boxers’ 59-54 loss at George Fox. She scored 16 points to go with one assist, one rebound and a steal in Saturday’s 53-50 loss to Puget Sound.

>> Brilie Kovaloff, Mid-Pacific ‘19: The Pacific (Ore.) freshman guard tallied 12 points, two assists, five rebounds and a steal against Puget Sound.

>> Fieme’a Hafoka, Lahainaluna ‘16: The San Jose State senior guard put up 12 points, three assists, seven rebounds and one steal in the Spartans’ 80-76 loss to Nevada on Saturday.

>> Chanelle Molina, Konawaena ‘16: The Washington State senior guard scored 27 points, making eight of 13 field goals and all nine free-throw attempts, to go with five assists, seven rebounds, four steals and a block as the Cougars defeated Colorado 69-59 on Friday.

>> Cherilyn Molina, Konawaena ‘18: The Washington State sophomore guard recorded six points, four assists, two rebounds and a steal in Sunday’s 78-66 loss to Utah.

>> Talia Brandner, Calvary Chapel Christian ‘18: The Whitworth (Wash.) sophomore guard tallied nine points, two assists, five rebounds and two steals in the Pirates’ 80-75 win at Willamette.

MEN’S GOLF

>> Kyosuke Hara, Moanalua ‘16: The Oregon State senior led the Beavers with a 3-under 213, to finish in a tie for 39th place individually as the team finished in 18th place at the Amer Ari Invitational on Friday.

>> Kyle Suppa, Punahou ‘16: The USC senior competed at the Amer Ari Invitational on Friday, finishing in a tie for 102nd at 12-over 228 as the No. 18 Trojans finished 12th at the tournament.

WOMEN’S GYMNASTICS

>> Maela Lazaro, Moanalua ‘16: The Oregon State senior won the balance beam event with a score of 9.925 as the Beavers finished second in Saturday’s tri-meet against LSU and Arizona State.

>> Jenna Domingo, Kamehameha ‘19: The Oregon State freshman scored a 9.150 on the uneven bars in exhibition and a 9.875 on the balance beam in Saturday’s tri-meet.

>> Ciello Magsanide, Campbell ‘18: The Seattle Pacific sophomore recorded a career-high 9.675 on the uneven bars as the Falcons finished first in Saturday’s tri-meet over Illinois State and Air Force.

>> Britney Wolfe, Mililani ‘18: The University of Wisconsin-Stout finished eighth on the vault with a score of 9.400 and fifth on the beam with a 9.575 in Friday’s loss to Wisconsin-La Crosse.

MEN’S VOLLEYBALL

>> Noah Marasco-Ayau, Moanalua ‘15: The Briar Cliff senior defensive specialist recorded a team-high 11 digs and two assists in a sweep of Park on Friday. He added a team-high 18 digs to go with three assists in the Chargers’ second match of the day in a 3-0 loss to Missouri Valley. He finished off his week with 14 digs and three assists in Saturday’s win against Mount Mercy.

>> Kimo Rosa, Waianae ‘17: The Briar Cliff sophomore outside hitter tallied seven kills, five total blocks, one assist and one ace in the Chargers’ sweep of Dordt on Tuesday. He added four kills and five total blocks against Park.

>> Nathaniel Johnson, Mililani ‘18: The Briar Cliff sophomore outside hitter logged 10 kills, two total blocks and four digs against Park. He added six kills, nine digs and one assisted block against Missouri Valley.

>> Wil Stanley, Punahou ‘16: The senior setter for No. 2 BYU dished out a team-high 33 assists to go with three digs, three kills and two assisted blocks in the Cougars’ sweep of No. 8 UCLA on Thursday. He added a game-high 36 assists, six digs and four assisted blocks in Saturday’s four set win over No. 7 Pepperdine. With the wins, the second-ranked Cougars moved to 12-0.

>> Owen Chun, Hanalani ‘17: The Concordia Irvine junior outside hitter recorded four kills and four total blocks in the Eagles’ 3-0 loss to No. 1 Hawaii on Friday. He added one assisted block, two digs and six kills on eight attempts with no errors to finish with a .750 hitting percentage as the Eagles swept Queens on Saturday.

>> Addison Enriques, KS-Hawaii ‘17: The Concordia Irvine junior libero picked up 20 digs and three assists in Thursday’s 3-1 loss to No. 5 UC Irvine. He added six digs and two assists against No. 1 Hawaii and finished off the week with seven digs and an assist against Queens.

>> Avery Enriques, KS-Hawaii ‘17: The Grand Canyon junior libero recorded six digs for the Antelopes in their sweep of USC on Saturday.

>> Ethan Siegfried, Punahou ‘17: The junior outside hitter for No. 4 Long Beach State recorded 12 kills, three assisted blocks, three digs, one assist and one ace in the 49ers’ 3-1 win over No. 10 Penn State. He added 14 kills, two assisted blocks, seven digs, two assists and a service ace in Saturday’s four-set win at No. 14 Ohio State as the 49ers improved to 7-1.

>> Jameson McKibbin, Punahou ‘18: The USC sophomore setter dished out 15 assists along with one dig and one kill in the Trojans’ 3-0 loss to GCU on Saturday.

>> JB Kam, Punahou ‘15: The senior outside hitter for No. 5 UC Irvine had six kills, a season-high 11 digs, one assisted block and one ace on Thursday in the Anteaters’ 3-1 win over Concordia Irvine. He picked up 10 kills, five digs, one assist and two aces in Friday’s 3-1 win over Queens. The wins brought fifth-ranked UC Irvine to 7-4 before a loss to Hawaii on Saturday.

>> Ryan Wilcox, Punahou ‘18: The UC Santa Barbara sophomore outside hitter had 13 kills, three assisted blocks, six digs and one ace for the No. 3 Gauchos in their 3-1 win at No. 14 Ohio State on Friday. He capped off his week with a career-high 20 kills, four assisted blocks, four digs and one ace as the Gauchos took down No. 10 Penn State in five sets on Saturday. The wins moved third-ranked UC Santa Barbara to 8-2.

>> Austin Matautia, Moanalua ‘16: The senior outside hitter for No. 8 UCLA logged four kills, three digs, one assisted block and one ace as the eighth-ranked Bruins fell to No. 11 Stanford in three sets on Saturday, moving to 5-5 on the season.

Stats compiled by Quinn Goldstein, Special to the Star-Advertiser. To submit an athlete for publication, email bhull@staradvertiser.com.