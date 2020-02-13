Blangiardi announces run for Honolulu mayor

Surrounded by various downtown notables, Rick Blangiardi formally announced his candidacy for Honolulu mayor Wednesday.

The newly retired HNN television general manager joins a field that includes Honolulu businessman Keith Amemiya, former state Sen. John Carroll, former U.S. Rep. Colleen Hanabusa, activist and Realtor Choon James and City Councilwoman Kym Pine.

Running under the slogan “It’s About You,” Blangiardi acknowledged that he is a political novice making his first foray into government. He rattled off a series of priority issues facing Honolulu Hale, including the ongoing headaches with the $9.2 billion rail project, the fight against homelessness, the need to beef up the Honolulu Police Department and other public safety agencies, and getting more help for seniors.

Told that those are largely the same priorities for the current mayor and asked what he would do differently, Blangiardi made it clear he didn’t know the answers but that he is willing to listen to Oahu voters and form his opinions based on what he learns.

“I’m not a politician, I’m just a person who loves our island home and wants the chance to use my leadership and management experience to serve our community and make life better for all of us,” he said.

In the coming weeks, Blangiardi said, he intends to visit all 36 state House districts on Oahu.

Sitting on white, wooden portable chairs set down at Old Stadium Park for the announcement were several recently retired businessmen who agreed to serve on Blangiardi’s campaign committee: retired Queen’s Health Systems CEO Art Ushijima is serving as chairman and former Hawaii Medical Service CEO Mike Gold is treasurer. Mark Polivka, president and CEO of Monarch Insurance, will serve as Blangiardi’s campaign finance chairman.

Also in attendance was former Gov. Linda Lingle, former Hawaii first lady and United Laundry Service president Vicky Cayetano and former University of Hawaii football coach Larry Price.

Lingle said she hasn’t supported a political candidate since she left the governor’s office at the end of 2010 but feels the need to endorse Blangiardi. Lingle said she got to know Blangiardi when he was president of the Boy Scouts of America Aloha Council and she was on the executive board. “I saw that he was a hands-on leader but he wasn’t above it all,” Lingle said. “He’s just a person who just wants to make a difference and that’s how he feels about running for mayor.”

Lingle said his lack of political experience may help him because he would be “coming in fresh with a new set of eyes.”

Former Mayor Mufi Hannemann and U.S. Rep. Charles Djou are undecided about their 2020 political plans and have not ruled out running for mayor.

The deadline for candidates to file nomination papers for the 2020 election is June 9.