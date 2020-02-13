comscore Budget drops $1.9B radar | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

Budget drops $1.9B radar

  • By William Cole wcole@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 10:18 p.m.

Funding for the $1.9 billion Homeland Defense Radar- Hawaii and a more than $1 billion Pacific radar that was expected to be located in Japan has been zeroed out in the Missile Defense Agency’s fiscal 2021 budget request — raising the possibility that neither radar will be built. Read more

Previous Story
Proposal to put fluoride in Hawaii water systems quickly dies

Scroll Up