On the Move: Kirihara, Nakaguma and Nakasato

Bank of Hawaii has announced the following promotions:

>> Taylor Kirihara to senior vice president and market executive of the company’s Branch Banking Division from vice president and Downtown Honolulu market manager. He joined Bank of Hawaii in 2011 and has also served in the Commercial Banking Division.

>> Lacey Nakaguma to senior vice president and chief audit executive from vice president and senior audit manager. She previously worked at American Savings Bank and in Washington state at Union Bank, Amazon and Deloite.

>> Davin Nakasato to senior vice president and Kalai Services Group Leader within The Private Bank at Bank of Hawaii from vice president and relationship manager in The Private Bank. He previously served as a Banking Center Manager for BOH.

